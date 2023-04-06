Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Giants - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Wood) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Giants.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has two doubles and two walks while batting .292.
- Anderson has gotten a hit in four of six games this year (66.7%), with at least two hits on three occasions (50.0%).
- He has not homered in his six games this season.
- Anderson has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored in three games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Giants have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.71).
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (eight total, 1.6 per game).
- Wood will start for the Giants, his first of the season.
- The 32-year-old left-hander started and threw 4 2/3 innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 31 against the San Diego Padres.
- In his 26 appearances last season he finished with a 5.10 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP, putting together an 8-12 record.
