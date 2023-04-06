Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Giants - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Elvis Andrus -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the mound, on April 6 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is batting .130 with .
- In three of six games this year, Andrus got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.
- Andrus has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in one of six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Giants have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.71).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow eight total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Wood will start for the Giants, his first of the season.
- The 32-year-old lefty last appeared Wednesday, Aug. 31 against the San Diego Padres, when he started and went 4 2/3 innings.
- In 26 games last season he put together an 8-12 record and had a 5.10 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.