Blackhawks vs. Canucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vancouver Canucks (34-36-7) host the Chicago Blackhawks (25-46-6) at Rogers Arena on Thursday, April 6 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CHI. The Canucks have lost four straight games.
Blackhawks vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CHI
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canucks (-225)
|Blackhawks (+190)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 73 games this season, and won 23 (31.5%).
- Chicago has entered 48 games this season as an underdog by +190 or more and is 15-33 in those contests.
- The Blackhawks have a 34.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Blackhawks vs. Canucks Rankings
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|257 (12th)
|Goals
|188 (32nd)
|285 (27th)
|Goals Allowed
|278 (25th)
|57 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|36 (29th)
|66 (28th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|51 (18th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Blackhawks with DraftKings.
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- Three of Chicago's past 10 outings have hit the over.
- Over the last 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are averaging 1.7 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 6.4 goals.
- The Blackhawks' 188 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 32nd in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks have given up 3.6 goals per game, 278 total, which ranks 25th among league teams.
- Their -90 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.