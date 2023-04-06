The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn, who went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, take on Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate (2022)

Vaughn totaled 138 hits with a .271 batting average.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB last year, he ranked 40th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

Vaughn reached base via a hit in 89 of 134 games last season (66.4%), including multiple hits in 24.6% of those games (33 of them).

He hit a home run in 12.7% of his games last season (134 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.3% of his 134 games a year ago, Vaughn picked up an RBI (46 times). He also had 19 games with multiple RBIs (14.2%), and three or more RBIs in six games.

He scored a run in 53 of 134 games last season, with multiple runs in seven of those games.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 68 .233 AVG .307 .276 OBP .364 .368 SLG .490 21 XBH 25 6 HR 11 27 RBI 49 48/12 K/BB 48/19 0 SB 0 Home Away 65 GP 69 41 (63.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 48 (69.6%) 13 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (29.0%) 22 (33.8%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (44.9%) 6 (9.2%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (15.9%) 13 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (47.8%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)