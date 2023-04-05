The Chicago White Sox and Yasmani Grandal, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time out, battle Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate (2022)

  • Grandal hit .202 with seven doubles, five home runs and 46 walks.
  • Grandal had a base hit in 52 out of 99 games last year (52.5%), with multiple hits in 11 of those contests (11.1%).
  • In five of 99 games last year, he hit a home run (5.1%). He went deep in 1.3% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Grandal picked up an RBI in 18 games last year out 99 (18.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (8.1%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He crossed home in 14 of 99 games a year ago (14.1%), including one multi-run game.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
50 GP 47
.191 AVG .212
.307 OBP .298
.235 SLG .303
5 XBH 7
1 HR 4
10 RBI 17
38/25 K/BB 41/21
0 SB 1
Home Away
51 GP 48
25 (49.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (56.3%)
5 (9.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (12.5%)
7 (13.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (14.6%)
1 (2.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (8.3%)
7 (13.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (22.9%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Giants had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
  • The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
  • Giants pitchers combined to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Webb (0-1) gets the start for the Giants, his second of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 76th in ERA (6.00), 40th in WHIP (1.000), and first in K/9 (18) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
