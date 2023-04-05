White Sox vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest at Guaranteed Rate Field has the San Francisco Giants (2-2) going head to head against the Chicago White Sox (2-3) at 2:10 PM ET on April 5. Our computer prediction projects a 5-2 win for the Giants.
The White Sox will give the nod to Dylan Cease versus the Giants and Logan Webb.
White Sox vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
White Sox vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Giants 5, White Sox 2.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- Last season, the White Sox won 55 out of the 106 games, or 51.9%, in which they were favored.
- Last season, Chicago won 34 of its 68 games, or 50%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the White Sox.
- With a middle-of-the-pack offense, Chicago managed to score 686 runs (4.2 per game) last season.
- The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|@ Astros
|W 3-2
|Dylan Cease vs Framber Valdez
|March 31
|@ Astros
|L 6-3
|Lance Lynn vs Cristian Javier
|April 1
|@ Astros
|L 6-4
|Lucas Giolito vs Jose Urquidy
|April 2
|@ Astros
|W 6-3
|Mike Clevinger vs Luis Garcia
|April 3
|Giants
|L 12-3
|Michael Kopech vs -
|April 5
|Giants
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Logan Webb
|April 6
|Giants
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Alex Wood
|April 7
|@ Pirates
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Rich Hill
|April 8
|@ Pirates
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Vince Velásquez
|April 9
|@ Pirates
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Johan Oviedo
|April 10
|@ Twins
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Kenta Maeda
