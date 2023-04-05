The Chicago Cubs and Tucker Barnhart, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Reds.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tucker Barnhart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate (2022)

Barnhart hit .221 with 10 doubles, a home run and 25 walks.

Barnhart had a base hit in 45 out of 94 games last year (47.9%), with more than one hit in 13 of them (13.8%).

He hit a home run once out of 94 games a year ago, going deep in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

In 13.8% of his games a year ago (13 of 94), Barnhart drove home a run. In three of those games (3.2%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He crossed home in 15 of 94 games a year ago (16.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 45 .205 AVG .237 .288 OBP .285 .281 SLG .252 9 XBH 2 1 HR 0 9 RBI 7 42/17 K/BB 32/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 49 GP 45 23 (46.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (48.9%) 6 (12.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.6%) 9 (18.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (13.3%) 1 (2.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (16.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (11.1%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)