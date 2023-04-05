Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Giants - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Logan Webb) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Tim Anderson At The Plate (2022)
- Anderson hit .301 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.
- In 57 of 79 games last year (72.2%) Anderson had at least one hit, and in 33 of those contests (41.8%) he picked up more than one.
- He went yard in six games a year ago (out of 79 opportunities, 7.6%), leaving the ballpark in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 18 of 79 games last year (22.8%), Anderson drove in a run, and five of those games (6.3%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- He crossed home plate in 40 of his 79 games a season ago (50.6%), with two or more runs scored nine times (11.4%).
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|35
|.306
|AVG
|.296
|.342
|OBP
|.340
|.383
|SLG
|.408
|10
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|13
|27/8
|K/BB
|28/7
|6
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|35
|31 (70.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (74.3%)
|19 (43.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (40.0%)
|22 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (51.4%)
|2 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (11.4%)
|9 (20.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (25.7%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combined to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Giants will send Webb (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty threw six innings against the New York Yankees, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 6.00 ERA ranks 76th, 1.000 WHIP ranks 40th, and 18 K/9 ranks first.
