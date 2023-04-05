Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Patrick Wisdom -- 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the hill, on April 5 at 12:35 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI) against the Reds.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Patrick Wisdom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate (2022)
- Wisdom hit .205 with 28 doubles, 25 home runs and 54 walks.
- Wisdom got a hit in 71 of 134 games last season, with multiple hits in 23 of those games.
- He homered in 24 games a year ago (out of 134 opportunities, 17.9%), going deep in 4.7% of his trips to home plate.
- In 30.6% of his 134 games a year ago, Wisdom drove in a run (41 times). He also had 15 games with multiple RBIs (11.2%), and three or more RBIs in five games.
- In 40.3% of his 134 games last season, he scored (54 times). He had 13 games with multiple runs in 2022 (9.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|67
|.191
|AVG
|.218
|.282
|OBP
|.313
|.391
|SLG
|.457
|21
|XBH
|32
|12
|HR
|13
|31
|RBI
|35
|87/26
|K/BB
|96/28
|3
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|68
|32 (48.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|39 (57.4%)
|10 (15.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (19.1%)
|23 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|31 (45.6%)
|11 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|13 (19.1%)
|19 (28.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|22 (32.4%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Reds pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.86).
- Reds pitchers combined to surrender 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Greene (0-0) gets the start for the Reds, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.