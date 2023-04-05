Patrick Wisdom -- 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the hill, on April 5 at 12:35 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI) against the Reds.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate (2022)

Wisdom hit .205 with 28 doubles, 25 home runs and 54 walks.

Wisdom got a hit in 71 of 134 games last season, with multiple hits in 23 of those games.

He homered in 24 games a year ago (out of 134 opportunities, 17.9%), going deep in 4.7% of his trips to home plate.

In 30.6% of his 134 games a year ago, Wisdom drove in a run (41 times). He also had 15 games with multiple RBIs (11.2%), and three or more RBIs in five games.

In 40.3% of his 134 games last season, he scored (54 times). He had 13 games with multiple runs in 2022 (9.7%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 66 GP 67 .191 AVG .218 .282 OBP .313 .391 SLG .457 21 XBH 32 12 HR 13 31 RBI 35 87/26 K/BB 96/28 3 SB 5 Home Away 66 GP 68 32 (48.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (57.4%) 10 (15.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.1%) 23 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (45.6%) 11 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (19.1%) 19 (28.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (32.4%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)