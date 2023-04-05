Patrick Wisdom -- 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the hill, on April 5 at 12:35 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI) against the Reds.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate (2022)

  • Wisdom hit .205 with 28 doubles, 25 home runs and 54 walks.
  • Wisdom got a hit in 71 of 134 games last season, with multiple hits in 23 of those games.
  • He homered in 24 games a year ago (out of 134 opportunities, 17.9%), going deep in 4.7% of his trips to home plate.
  • In 30.6% of his 134 games a year ago, Wisdom drove in a run (41 times). He also had 15 games with multiple RBIs (11.2%), and three or more RBIs in five games.
  • In 40.3% of his 134 games last season, he scored (54 times). He had 13 games with multiple runs in 2022 (9.7%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
66 GP 67
.191 AVG .218
.282 OBP .313
.391 SLG .457
21 XBH 32
12 HR 13
31 RBI 35
87/26 K/BB 96/28
3 SB 5
Home Away
66 GP 68
32 (48.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (57.4%)
10 (15.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.1%)
23 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (45.6%)
11 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (19.1%)
19 (28.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (32.4%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Reds pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.86).
  • Reds pitchers combined to surrender 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Greene (0-0) gets the start for the Reds, his second of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
