Nick Madrigal -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the hill, on April 5 at 12:35 PM ET.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate (2022)

Madrigal hit .249 with seven doubles and 14 walks.

Madrigal got a hit 31 times last year in 59 games (52.5%), including 16 multi-hit games (27.1%).

He did not homer last year in the 59 games he appeared in.

Madrigal drove in a run in six of 59 games last season (10.2%), including one game with multiple RBIs.

He scored in 16 of 59 games last year (27.1%), including three multi-run games (5.1%).

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 35 GP 24 .250 AVG .247 .311 OBP .298 .268 SLG .299 2 XBH 5 0 HR 0 5 RBI 2 14/9 K/BB 13/5 2 SB 1 Home Away 35 GP 24 17 (48.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%) 9 (25.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 10 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (11.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (8.3%)

