Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Ian Happ (on the back of going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Reds.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ian Happ At The Plate (2022)
- Happ had an on-base percentage of .346 while batting .271.
- He ranked 40th in batting average, 39th in on base percentage, and 55th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB last season.
- Happ got a hit in 64.6% of his 158 games last year, with at least two hits in 27.2% of those contests.
- In 15 of 158 games last year, he left the yard (9.5%). He went deep in 2.7% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Happ drove in a run in 51 of 158 games last season (32.3%), including 15 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.5%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
- He scored a run in 36.1% of his games last season (57 of 158), with more than one run on 13 occasions (8.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|80
|.308
|AVG
|.236
|.385
|OBP
|.308
|.467
|SLG
|.414
|31
|XBH
|30
|6
|HR
|11
|32
|RBI
|40
|66/32
|K/BB
|83/30
|2
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|80
|54 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|48 (60.0%)
|24 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (23.8%)
|30 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (33.8%)
|6 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|9 (11.3%)
|26 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (31.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Reds pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.86).
- Reds pitchers combined to give up 213 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Greene (0-0) gets the start for the Reds, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.