On Wednesday, Ian Happ (on the back of going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ian Happ At The Plate (2022)

Happ had an on-base percentage of .346 while batting .271.

He ranked 40th in batting average, 39th in on base percentage, and 55th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB last season.

Happ got a hit in 64.6% of his 158 games last year, with at least two hits in 27.2% of those contests.

In 15 of 158 games last year, he left the yard (9.5%). He went deep in 2.7% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Happ drove in a run in 51 of 158 games last season (32.3%), including 15 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.5%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.

He scored a run in 36.1% of his games last season (57 of 158), with more than one run on 13 occasions (8.2%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 78 GP 80 .308 AVG .236 .385 OBP .308 .467 SLG .414 31 XBH 30 6 HR 11 32 RBI 40 66/32 K/BB 83/30 2 SB 7 Home Away 78 GP 80 54 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 48 (60.0%) 24 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (23.8%) 30 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (33.8%) 6 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (11.3%) 26 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (31.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)