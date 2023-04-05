On Wednesday, Eric Hosmer (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Eric Hosmer At The Plate (2022)

  • Hosmer hit .268 with 19 doubles, eight home runs and 42 walks.
  • Hosmer got a hit in 67.3% of his 104 games last year, with at least two hits in 25.0% of those games.
  • Including the 104 games he played in last season, he went yard in eight of them (7.7%), leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his trips to home plate.
  • Hosmer drove in a run in 30 of 104 games last season (28.8%), with two or more RBIz in 12 of those contests (11.5%).
  • In 30.8% of his games last year (32 of 104), he scored at least a run, and in six (5.8%) he scored more than once.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
50 GP 53
.278 AVG .260
.325 OBP .357
.389 SLG .375
12 XBH 15
4 HR 4
14 RBI 30
35/13 K/BB 29/29
0 SB 0
Home Away
50 GP 54
34 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 36 (66.7%)
12 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.9%)
13 (26.0%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (35.2%)
4 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.4%)
11 (22.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (35.2%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Reds had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combined to give up 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • The Reds will look to Greene (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
