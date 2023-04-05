On Wednesday, Eloy Jimenez (on the back of going 1-for-2) and the Chicago White Sox play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Giants.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate (2022)

  • Jimenez hit .295 with 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.
  • In 59 of 84 games last year (70.2%) Jimenez had at least one hit, and in 20 of those contests (23.8%) he picked up more than one.
  • He took the pitcher deep in 19.0% of his games last season (84 in all), leaving the ballpark in 4.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Jimenez picked up an RBI in 33 of 84 games last year (39.3%), with more than one RBI in 13 of them (15.5%).
  • He came around to score in 36 of his 84 games a year ago (42.9%), with more than one run scored four times (4.8%).

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
43 GP 40
.315 AVG .274
.384 OBP .331
.541 SLG .459
15 XBH 13
9 HR 7
30 RBI 24
34/16 K/BB 38/12
0 SB 0
Home Away
44 GP 40
33 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (65.0%)
10 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (25.0%)
21 (47.7%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (37.5%)
9 (20.5%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (17.5%)
19 (43.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (35.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Giants pitching staff ranked 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants allowed the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Webb (0-1) makes the start for the Giants, his second of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 6.00 ERA ranks 76th, 1.000 WHIP ranks 40th, and 18 K/9 ranks first.
