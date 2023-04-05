The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate (2022)

  • Swanson registered 177 hits and slugged .447.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball last year, he ranked 33rd in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
  • Swanson got a hit in 113 of 166 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 50 of those games.
  • In 24 of 166 games last year, he left the yard (14.5%). He went deep in 3.6% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • In 57 of 166 games last year (34.3%), Swanson picked up an RBI, and 26 of those games (15.7%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in 11 contests.
  • He came around to score 81 times in 166 games (48.8%) last season, including 19 occasions when he scored more than once (11.4%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
81 GP 81
.304 AVG .251
.362 OBP .298
.492 SLG .405
29 XBH 29
14 HR 11
52 RBI 44
84/28 K/BB 98/21
12 SB 6
Home Away
83 GP 83
59 (71.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 54 (65.1%)
26 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (28.9%)
44 (53.0%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (44.6%)
13 (15.7%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (13.3%)
32 (38.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (30.1%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Reds had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.86).
  • Reds pitchers combined to allow 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Greene (0-0) gets the start for the Reds, his second of the season.
  • His last time out was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
