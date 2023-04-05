The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs will play on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park, at 12:35 PM ET, with Jonathan India and Dansby Swanson among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Cubs vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs hit 159 homers last season, which ranked 17th in the league.

The Cubs ranked 19th in the majors with a .386 team slugging percentage.

Chicago's .238 batting average ranked 18th in the majors last season.

Chicago scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors last season with 657 (4.1 per game).

The Cubs had an on-base percentage of .311 last season, which ranked 17th in the majors.

Chicago had an 8.6 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 16th in the majors.

The Cubs pitched to a 4.01 last season, which ranked 20th in baseball.

Chicago ranked 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.305 WHIP last season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will send Marcus Stroman to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing three hits against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Brewers W 4-0 Home Marcus Stroman Corbin Burnes 4/1/2023 Brewers L 3-1 Home Justin Steele Brandon Woodruff 4/2/2023 Brewers L 9-5 Home Jameson Taillon Eric Lauer 4/3/2023 Reds L 7-6 Away Drew Smyly Connor Overton 4/4/2023 Reds W 12-5 Away Hayden Wesneski Luis Cessa 4/5/2023 Reds - Away Marcus Stroman Hunter Greene 4/7/2023 Rangers - Home Justin Steele Nathan Eovaldi 4/8/2023 Rangers - Home Jameson Taillon Martín Pérez 4/9/2023 Rangers - Home Drew Smyly Jon Gray 4/10/2023 Mariners - Home Hayden Wesneski Luis Castillo 4/11/2023 Mariners - Home Marcus Stroman Chris Flexen

