How to Watch the Cubs vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs will play on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park, at 12:35 PM ET, with Jonathan India and Dansby Swanson among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Cubs vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs hit 159 homers last season, which ranked 17th in the league.
- The Cubs ranked 19th in the majors with a .386 team slugging percentage.
- Chicago's .238 batting average ranked 18th in the majors last season.
- Chicago scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors last season with 657 (4.1 per game).
- The Cubs had an on-base percentage of .311 last season, which ranked 17th in the majors.
- Chicago had an 8.6 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 16th in the majors.
- The Cubs pitched to a 4.01 last season, which ranked 20th in baseball.
- Chicago ranked 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.305 WHIP last season.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs will send Marcus Stroman to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing three hits against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-0
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Corbin Burnes
|4/1/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-1
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Brandon Woodruff
|4/2/2023
|Brewers
|L 9-5
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Eric Lauer
|4/3/2023
|Reds
|L 7-6
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Connor Overton
|4/4/2023
|Reds
|W 12-5
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Luis Cessa
|4/5/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Hunter Greene
|4/7/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Nathan Eovaldi
|4/8/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Martín Pérez
|4/9/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Jon Gray
|4/10/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Hayden Wesneski
|Luis Castillo
|4/11/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Chris Flexen
