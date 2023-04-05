When the Milwaukee Bucks (57-22) and Chicago Bulls (38-41) match up at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, DeMar DeRozan will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Bucks

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5

Wednesday, April 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Bulls' Last Game

The Bulls lost their previous game to the Hawks, 123-105, on Tuesday. Zach LaVine led the way with 26 points, and also had three boards and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach LaVine 26 3 6 1 0 1 DeMar DeRozan 21 4 2 1 0 1 Nikola Vucevic 19 10 3 0 0 0

Bulls Players to Watch

Vucevic is No. 1 on the Bulls in rebounding (11.1 per game), and posts 17.7 points and 3.3 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

DeRozan is averaging a team-best 5.1 assists per contest. And he is contributing 24.9 points and 4.7 rebounds, making 50.7% of his shots from the floor.

LaVine is the Bulls' top scorer (25.1 points per game), and he delivers 4.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

The Bulls get 10.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Patrick Williams.

Ayo Dosunmu gives the Bulls 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach LaVine 24.9 2.8 5.7 0.9 0.3 2 DeMar DeRozan 18.8 4.3 4.8 1.4 0.4 0.8 Nikola Vucevic 17.1 9.2 2.7 0.8 0.2 0.8 Coby White 14.1 3.3 5.4 0.9 0 2.3 Patrick Williams 10 2.5 0.8 1.1 1.3 1.5

