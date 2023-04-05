Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (57-22) are 7.5-point favorites against Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (38-41) Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI. The point total in the matchup is 231.5.

Bulls vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -7.5 231.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 231.5 points in 29 of 79 games this season.

The average total for Chicago's games this season is 225.8 points, 5.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this year, Chicago has compiled a 41-38-0 record against the spread.

The Bulls have won in 19, or 42.2%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Chicago has a record of 3-4 when it is set as the underdog by +230 or more by bookmakers this season.

Chicago has an implied victory probability of 30.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Bulls vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs Bulls Total Facts Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 34 43% 117.3 230.8 113.2 225.5 227.5 Bulls 29 36.7% 113.5 230.8 112.3 225.5 228.1

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

The Bulls have gone over the total in six of their last 10 contests.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.525, 21-19-0 record) than away (.513, 20-19-0).

The Bulls' 113.5 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 113.2 the Bucks allow.

When it scores more than 113.2 points, Chicago is 29-10 against the spread and 29-10 overall.

Bulls vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Bucks and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 43-36 11-16 41-38 Bulls 41-38 6-3 36-43

Bulls vs. Bucks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Bucks Bulls 117.3 Points Scored (PG) 113.5 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 34-16 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-10 43-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-10 113.2 Points Allowed (PG) 112.3 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 29-15 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-21 38-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 33-22

