Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (57-22) are 7.5-point favorites against Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (38-41) Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI. The point total in the matchup is 231.5.

Bulls vs. Bucks Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -7.5 231.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

  • Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 231.5 points in 29 of 79 games this season.
  • The average total for Chicago's games this season is 225.8 points, 5.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • So far this year, Chicago has compiled a 41-38-0 record against the spread.
  • The Bulls have won in 19, or 42.2%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Chicago has a record of 3-4 when it is set as the underdog by +230 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Chicago has an implied victory probability of 30.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Bulls vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs Bulls Total Facts
Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 34 43% 117.3 230.8 113.2 225.5 227.5
Bulls 29 36.7% 113.5 230.8 112.3 225.5 228.1

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

  • Chicago has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Bulls have gone over the total in six of their last 10 contests.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.525, 21-19-0 record) than away (.513, 20-19-0).
  • The Bulls' 113.5 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 113.2 the Bucks allow.
  • When it scores more than 113.2 points, Chicago is 29-10 against the spread and 29-10 overall.

Bulls vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Bucks and Bulls Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 43-36 11-16 41-38
Bulls 41-38 6-3 36-43

Bulls vs. Bucks Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Bucks Bulls
117.3
Points Scored (PG)
 113.5
6
NBA Rank (PPG)
 18
34-16
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 29-10
43-7
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 29-10
113.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.3
14
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 7
29-15
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 34-21
38-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 33-22

