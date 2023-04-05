On Wednesday, Andrew Vaughn (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate (2022)

Vaughn registered 138 hits while batting .271.

He ranked 40th in batting average, 76th in on base percentage, and 61st in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB action last season.

Vaughn reached base via a hit in 89 of 134 games last season (66.4%), including multiple hits in 24.6% of those games (33 of them).

He hit a home run in 12.7% of his games in 2022 (17 of 134), including 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Vaughn picked up an RBI in 34.3% of his games last season (46 of 134), with more than one RBI in 19 of those contests (14.2%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.

He scored in 39.6% of his 134 games last year, with more than one run in 5.2% of those games (seven).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 68 .233 AVG .307 .276 OBP .364 .368 SLG .490 21 XBH 25 6 HR 11 27 RBI 49 48/12 K/BB 48/19 0 SB 0 Home Away 65 GP 69 41 (63.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 48 (69.6%) 13 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (29.0%) 22 (33.8%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (44.9%) 6 (9.2%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (15.9%) 13 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (47.8%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)