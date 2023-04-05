Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Giants - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Andrew Vaughn (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate (2022)
- Vaughn registered 138 hits while batting .271.
- He ranked 40th in batting average, 76th in on base percentage, and 61st in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB action last season.
- Vaughn reached base via a hit in 89 of 134 games last season (66.4%), including multiple hits in 24.6% of those games (33 of them).
- He hit a home run in 12.7% of his games in 2022 (17 of 134), including 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Vaughn picked up an RBI in 34.3% of his games last season (46 of 134), with more than one RBI in 19 of those contests (14.2%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.
- He scored in 39.6% of his 134 games last year, with more than one run in 5.2% of those games (seven).
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|68
|.233
|AVG
|.307
|.276
|OBP
|.364
|.368
|SLG
|.490
|21
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|11
|27
|RBI
|49
|48/12
|K/BB
|48/19
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|69
|41 (63.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|48 (69.6%)
|13 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (29.0%)
|22 (33.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|31 (44.9%)
|6 (9.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (15.9%)
|13 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|33 (47.8%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Giants had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
- The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- The Giants allowed the first-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- Webb (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants, his second of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 76th in ERA (6.00), 40th in WHIP (1.000), and first in K/9 (18) among pitchers who qualify.
