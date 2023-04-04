After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Yan Gomes and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Luis Cessa) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Reds Starter: Luis Cessa

Luis Cessa TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yan Gomes At The Plate (2022)

Gomes hit .235 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.

Gomes picked up at least one hit 43 times last season in 86 games played (50.0%), including multiple hits on 18 occasions (20.9%).

Including the 86 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went yard in seven of them (8.1%), leaving the yard in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Gomes drove in a run in 22 games last year out of 86 (25.6%), including multiple RBIs in 9.3% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..

He scored in 20 of 86 games last season (23.3%), including scoring more than once in 3.5% of his games (three times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 44 GP 41 .244 AVG .225 .280 OBP .242 .363 SLG .366 10 XBH 10 3 HR 5 17 RBI 14 26/5 K/BB 21/3 0 SB 2 Home Away 44 GP 42 22 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (50.0%) 7 (15.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (26.2%) 9 (20.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (26.2%) 3 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (9.5%) 12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (23.8%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)