After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Yan Gomes and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Luis Cessa) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Yan Gomes At The Plate (2022)

  • Gomes hit .235 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.
  • Gomes picked up at least one hit 43 times last season in 86 games played (50.0%), including multiple hits on 18 occasions (20.9%).
  • Including the 86 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went yard in seven of them (8.1%), leaving the yard in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gomes drove in a run in 22 games last year out of 86 (25.6%), including multiple RBIs in 9.3% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..
  • He scored in 20 of 86 games last season (23.3%), including scoring more than once in 3.5% of his games (three times).

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
44 GP 41
.244 AVG .225
.280 OBP .242
.363 SLG .366
10 XBH 10
3 HR 5
17 RBI 14
26/5 K/BB 21/3
0 SB 2
Home Away
44 GP 42
22 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (50.0%)
7 (15.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (26.2%)
9 (20.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (26.2%)
3 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (9.5%)
12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (23.8%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Reds pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.86).
  • Reds pitchers combined to give up 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Cessa will make his first start of the season for the Reds.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 30-year-old righty, started and went five innings against the Chicago Cubs.
  • Last season he compiled a 4-4 record, a 4.57 ERA and a 1.289 WHIP over his 46 games.
