After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Luis Cessa) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Reds.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Trey Mancini At The Plate (2022)

  • Mancini hit .239 with 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 55 walks.
  • Mancini picked up a hit in 58.9% of his games last season (89 of 151), with multiple hits in 30 of those contests (19.9%).
  • In 17 of 151 games last year, he homered (11.3%). He went deep in 3.1% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • In 31.1% of his 151 games a year ago, Mancini picked up an RBI (47 times). He also had 11 games with multiple RBIs (7.3%), and three or more RBIs in four games.
  • He scored a run in 49 of 151 games last year (32.5%), including seven multi-run games (4.6%).

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
73 GP 70
.259 AVG .219
.329 OBP .313
.414 SLG .367
21 XBH 21
10 HR 8
35 RBI 28
66/26 K/BB 69/29
0 SB 0
Home Away
76 GP 75
45 (59.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (58.7%)
21 (27.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (12.0%)
28 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (28.0%)
10 (13.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.3%)
25 (32.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (29.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Reds had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.86).
  • Reds pitchers combined to allow 213 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Cessa will start for the Reds, his first this season.
  • The 30-year-old right-hander last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Chicago Cubs, when he started and went five innings.
  • Over his 46 appearances last season he finished with a 4.57 ERA and a 1.289 WHIP, compiling a 4-4 record.
