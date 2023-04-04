Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate (2022)
- Wisdom hit .205 with 28 doubles, 25 home runs and 54 walks.
- Wisdom got a base hit in 71 out of 134 games last season (53.0%), with at least two hits in 23 of those games (17.2%).
- He homered in 17.9% of his games in 2022 (24 of 134), including 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.6% of his 134 games a year ago, Wisdom drove in a run (41 times). He also had 15 games with multiple RBIs (11.2%), and three or more RBIs in five games.
- He touched home plate in 40.3% of his 134 games last season, with more than one run in 9.7% of those games (13).
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|67
|.191
|AVG
|.218
|.282
|OBP
|.313
|.391
|SLG
|.457
|21
|XBH
|32
|12
|HR
|13
|31
|RBI
|35
|87/26
|K/BB
|96/28
|3
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|68
|32 (48.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|39 (57.4%)
|10 (15.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (19.1%)
|23 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|31 (45.6%)
|11 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|13 (19.1%)
|19 (28.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|22 (32.4%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Reds pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.86).
- Reds pitchers combined to give up 213 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Cessa will make his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The 30-year-old righty started and threw five innings when he last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Chicago Cubs.
- Last season he finished with a 4.57 ERA and a 1.289 WHIP over his 46 games, compiling a 4-4 record.
