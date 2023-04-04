The Chicago Bulls, Nikola Vucevic included, take on the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Vucevic, in his previous game (April 2 win against the Grizzlies) produced 13 points and 10 rebounds.

In this article, we break down Vucevic's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.7 17.3 Rebounds 10.5 11.1 9.3 Assists 3.5 3.3 2.8 PRA 30.5 32.1 29.4 PR 27.5 28.8 26.6 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.0



Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the Hawks

Vucevic has taken 14.0 shots per game this season and made 7.3 per game, which account for 16.2% and 17.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 1.5 threes per game, or 14.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Bulls rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 102.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hawks have conceded 118.1 points per contest, which is 25th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Hawks have allowed 44.2 rebounds per contest, which puts them 19th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Hawks are ranked 20th in the league, allowing 26 per game.

The Hawks are the seventh-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 39 14 17 7 1 0 1 12/21/2022 33 20 7 2 2 1 1 12/11/2022 37 13 8 1 1 0 2

