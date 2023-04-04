After going 1-for-5 in his most recent game, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Luis Cessa) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Reds.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Luis Cessa TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate (2022)

Hoerner hit .281 with 22 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 32 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action last year, he ranked 26th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.

Hoerner picked up at least one hit 87 times last season in 135 games played (64.4%), including multiple hits on 33 occasions (24.4%).

He hit a home run in 7.4% of his games in 2022 (10 of 135), including 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.7% of his games a year ago (36 of 135), Hoerner drove in a run. In 15 of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in four contests.

He came around to score in 34.8% of his games last year (47 of 135), with two or more runs on 11 occasions (8.1%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 67 GP 66 .318 AVG .244 .359 OBP .306 .444 SLG .376 18 XBH 19 4 HR 6 32 RBI 23 23/12 K/BB 34/20 12 SB 8 Home Away 68 GP 67 46 (67.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (61.2%) 21 (30.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (17.9%) 23 (33.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (35.8%) 4 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.0%) 20 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (23.9%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)