After going 1-for-5 in his most recent game, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Luis Cessa) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Reds.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate (2022)

  • Hoerner hit .281 with 22 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB action last year, he ranked 26th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.
  • Hoerner picked up at least one hit 87 times last season in 135 games played (64.4%), including multiple hits on 33 occasions (24.4%).
  • He hit a home run in 7.4% of his games in 2022 (10 of 135), including 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 26.7% of his games a year ago (36 of 135), Hoerner drove in a run. In 15 of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in four contests.
  • He came around to score in 34.8% of his games last year (47 of 135), with two or more runs on 11 occasions (8.1%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
67 GP 66
.318 AVG .244
.359 OBP .306
.444 SLG .376
18 XBH 19
4 HR 6
32 RBI 23
23/12 K/BB 34/20
12 SB 8
Home Away
68 GP 67
46 (67.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (61.2%)
21 (30.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (17.9%)
23 (33.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (35.8%)
4 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.0%)
20 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (23.9%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Reds pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.86).
  • Reds pitchers combined to allow 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Cessa will start for the Reds, his first of the season.
  • The 30-year-old righty last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Chicago Cubs, when he started and went five innings.
  • In 46 games last season he put together a 4-4 record and had a 4.57 ERA and a 1.289 WHIP.
