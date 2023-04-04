Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Ian Happ At The Plate (2022)
- Happ had a .346 OBP and batted .271.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play last year, his batting average ranked 40th, his on-base percentage ranked 39th, and he was 55th in the league in slugging.
- Happ reached base via a hit in 102 of 158 games last season (64.6%), including multiple hits in 27.2% of those games (43 of them).
- He homered in 9.5% of his games in 2022 (15 of 158), including 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Happ picked up an RBI in 32.3% of his games last year (51 of 158), with two or more RBIs in 15 of those games (9.5%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
- He scored a run in 57 of 158 games last year (36.1%), including 13 multi-run games (8.2%).
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|80
|.308
|AVG
|.236
|.385
|OBP
|.308
|.467
|SLG
|.414
|31
|XBH
|30
|6
|HR
|11
|32
|RBI
|40
|66/32
|K/BB
|83/30
|2
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|80
|54 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|48 (60.0%)
|24 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (23.8%)
|30 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (33.8%)
|6 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|9 (11.3%)
|26 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (31.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Reds pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combined to surrender 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Cessa will make his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The 30-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings when he last appeared on Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Chicago Cubs.
- In his 46 appearances last season he finished with a 4.57 ERA and a 1.289 WHIP, compiling a 4-4 record.
