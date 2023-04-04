The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Luis Cessa

Luis Cessa TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Ian Happ At The Plate (2022)

Happ had a .346 OBP and batted .271.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play last year, his batting average ranked 40th, his on-base percentage ranked 39th, and he was 55th in the league in slugging.

Happ reached base via a hit in 102 of 158 games last season (64.6%), including multiple hits in 27.2% of those games (43 of them).

He homered in 9.5% of his games in 2022 (15 of 158), including 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Happ picked up an RBI in 32.3% of his games last year (51 of 158), with two or more RBIs in 15 of those games (9.5%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.

He scored a run in 57 of 158 games last year (36.1%), including 13 multi-run games (8.2%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 78 GP 80 .308 AVG .236 .385 OBP .308 .467 SLG .414 31 XBH 30 6 HR 11 32 RBI 40 66/32 K/BB 83/30 2 SB 7 Home Away 78 GP 80 54 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 48 (60.0%) 24 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (23.8%) 30 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (33.8%) 6 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (11.3%) 26 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (31.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)