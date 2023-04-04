Eric Hosmer -- 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luis Cessa on the hill, on April 4 at 6:40 PM ET.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Luis Cessa

Luis Cessa TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Eric Hosmer At The Plate (2022)

Hosmer hit .268 with 19 doubles, eight home runs and 42 walks.

Hosmer got a hit in 70 of 104 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 26 of those games.

He homered in eight of 104 games in 2022 (7.7%), including 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Hosmer drove in a run in 30 games last season out 104 (28.8%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

In 30.8% of his 104 games last season, he scored a run (32 times). He had six games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.8%).

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 50 GP 53 .278 AVG .260 .325 OBP .357 .389 SLG .375 12 XBH 15 4 HR 4 14 RBI 30 35/13 K/BB 29/29 0 SB 0 Home Away 50 GP 54 34 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 36 (66.7%) 12 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.9%) 13 (26.0%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (35.2%) 4 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.4%) 11 (22.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (35.2%)

