Dansby Swanson -- 3-for-5 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luis Cessa on the hill, on April 4 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Reds.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate (2022)

  • Swanson racked up 177 total hits while slugging .447.
  • Among qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 63rd and he was 49th in slugging.
  • In 68.1% of his games last season (113 of 166), Swanson got a base hit, and in 50 of those games (30.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 24 of 166 games last year, he homered (14.5%). He went deep in 3.6% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • In 57 of 166 games last season (34.3%), Swanson drove in a run, and 26 of those games (15.7%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in 11 contests.
  • He touched home plate in 48.8% of his games last season (81 of 166), with more than one run on 19 occasions (11.4%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
81 GP 81
.304 AVG .251
.362 OBP .298
.492 SLG .405
29 XBH 29
14 HR 11
52 RBI 44
84/28 K/BB 98/21
12 SB 6
Home Away
83 GP 83
59 (71.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 54 (65.1%)
26 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (28.9%)
44 (53.0%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (44.6%)
13 (15.7%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (13.3%)
32 (38.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (30.1%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Reds pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combined to give up 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Cessa makes his first start of the season for the Reds.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 30-year-old righty, started and went five innings against the Chicago Cubs.
  • Last season he finished with a 4.57 ERA and a 1.289 WHIP over his 46 games, putting together a 4-4 record.
