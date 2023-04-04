Dansby Swanson will lead the way for the Chicago Cubs (1-3) on Tuesday, April 4, when they battle the Cincinnati Reds (3-1) in an early-season game at Great American Ball Park at 6:40 PM ET.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Reds have +110 odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this game.

Cubs vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSOH

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Probable Pitchers: Hayden Wesneski - CHC (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Luis Cessa - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs were favorites in 51 games last season and won 23 (45.1%) of those contests.

The Cubs had a record of 15-15, a 50% win rate, when they were favored by -135 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs hit 86 home runs away from home last season (1.1 per game).

Chicago slugged .380 with 2.9 extra-base hits per game away from home.

The Reds came away with 47 wins in the 125 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Reds won 40 of 106 games when listed as at least +110 on the moneyline.

Cincinnati averaged 1.1 homers per home game last season (89 total at home).

The Reds had a .397 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

Cubs vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yan Gomes 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Eric Hosmer 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Dansby Swanson 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Ian Happ 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+115)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +600 - 3rd

