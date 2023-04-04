The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will play on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET. Luis Cessa will start for Cincinnati, aiming to shut down Ian Happ and company.

Cubs vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs ranked 17th in baseball with 159 home runs last season. They averaged 1.0 per game.

Last year the Cubs ranked 19th in baseball with a .386 slugging percentage.

Chicago finished 22-16 in the 38 games last season when it drew at least five walks.

Cincinnati ranked 23rd in the majors with 648 total runs scored last season.

Last year the Cubs' .311 on-base percentage ranked 17th in baseball.

Chicago struck out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

Chicago had the 20th-ranked ERA (4.01) in the majors last season.

The Cubs had a combined WHIP of 1.305 as a pitching staff, which ranked 22nd in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Hayden Wesneski makes his first start of the season for the Cubs.

In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 25-year-old righty started and went six innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Brewers W 4-0 Home Marcus Stroman Corbin Burnes 4/1/2023 Brewers L 3-1 Home Justin Steele Brandon Woodruff 4/2/2023 Brewers L 9-5 Home Jameson Taillon Eric Lauer 4/3/2023 Reds L 7-6 Away Drew Smyly Connor Overton 4/4/2023 Reds - Away Hayden Wesneski Luis Cessa 4/5/2023 Reds - Away Marcus Stroman Hunter Greene 4/7/2023 Rangers - Home - Nathan Eovaldi 4/8/2023 Rangers - Home - Martín Pérez 4/9/2023 Rangers - Home Drew Smyly Jon Gray 4/10/2023 Mariners - Home - Luis Castillo

