The Atlanta Hawks (39-39) will visit the Chicago Bulls (38-40) after losing three straight road games.

Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info

Bulls Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bulls have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 48.6% of shots the Hawks' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Chicago shoots higher than 48.6% from the field, it is 28-16 overall.
  • The Bulls are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank ninth.
  • The 113.6 points per game the Bulls record are only 4.5 fewer points than the Hawks give up (118.1).
  • When Chicago totals more than 118.1 points, it is 20-8.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, the Bulls are posting two more points per game (114.6) than they are in road games (112.6).
  • In 2022-23, Chicago is allowing 111.6 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 112.7.
  • At home, the Bulls are averaging the same number of treys per game as they are away from home (10.5). Meanwhile, they own a better three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to when playing on the road (35.7%).

Bulls Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Alex Caruso Questionable Foot
Javonte Green Questionable Knee

