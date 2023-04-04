The Atlanta Hawks (39-39) will visit the Chicago Bulls (38-40) after losing three straight road games.

Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports

Bulls Stats Insights

This season, the Bulls have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 48.6% of shots the Hawks' opponents have knocked down.

In games Chicago shoots higher than 48.6% from the field, it is 28-16 overall.

The Bulls are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank ninth.

The 113.6 points per game the Bulls record are only 4.5 fewer points than the Hawks give up (118.1).

When Chicago totals more than 118.1 points, it is 20-8.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Bulls are posting two more points per game (114.6) than they are in road games (112.6).

In 2022-23, Chicago is allowing 111.6 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 112.7.

At home, the Bulls are averaging the same number of treys per game as they are away from home (10.5). Meanwhile, they own a better three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to when playing on the road (35.7%).

Bulls Injuries