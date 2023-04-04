Bulls vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Hawks (39-39) visit the Chicago Bulls (38-40) after losing three straight road games. The Bulls are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 234.5.
Bulls vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-3.5
|234.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago and its opponents have gone over 234.5 combined points in 21 of 78 games this season.
- The average total in Chicago's games this season is 225.8, 8.7 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bulls are 41-37-0 ATS this season.
- Chicago has won 19, or 57.6%, of the 33 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, Chicago has won 13 of its 20 games, or 65%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Bulls.
Bulls vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bulls
|21
|26.9%
|113.6
|231.7
|112.2
|230.3
|228.1
|Hawks
|42
|53.8%
|118.1
|231.7
|118.1
|230.3
|233.5
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- The Bulls are 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.
- The Bulls have hit the over in six of their last 10 games.
- Chicago has done a better job covering the spread at home (21-18-0) than it has in road affairs (20-19-0).
- The 113.6 points per game the Bulls put up are just 4.5 fewer points than the Hawks give up (118.1).
- Chicago is 22-6 against the spread and 20-8 overall when scoring more than 118.1 points.
Bulls vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|41-37
|12-11
|35-43
|Hawks
|34-44
|8-7
|43-35
Bulls vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Bulls
|Hawks
|113.6
|118.1
|17
|4
|22-6
|29-27
|20-8
|35-21
|112.2
|118.1
|7
|25
|37-21
|22-8
|36-22
|24-6
