The Atlanta Hawks (39-39) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (38-40) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

NBCS-CHI and BSSE Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bulls with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bulls vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 118 - Hawks 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Bulls (- 4.5)

Bulls (- 4.5) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



The Bulls' .526 ATS win percentage (41-37-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .423 mark (33-43-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Chicago covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 64.7% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (58.3%).

Atlanta and its opponents have exceeded the point total 53.8% of the time this season (42 out of 78). That's more often than Chicago and its opponents have (34 out of 78).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bulls are 19-14, while the Hawks are 11-21 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Bulls Performance Insights

With 113.6 points per game on offense, Chicago ranks 17th in the NBA. At the other end of the court, it surrenders 112.2 points per contest, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Bulls are putting up 24.6 assists per game, which ranks them 20th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Bulls are sinking 10.5 threes per game (second-worst in NBA), and they own a 36.5% three-point percentage (11th-ranked).

Of the shots taken by Chicago in 2022-23, 66.9% of them have been two-pointers (75.4% of the team's made baskets) and 33.1% have been three-pointers (24.6%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.