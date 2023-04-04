The Calgary Flames (36-26-15) bring a four-game win streak into a home matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks (24-46-6), who have lost eight straight, on Tuesday, April 4 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SN360, and NBCS-CHI.

Blackhawks vs. Flames Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, SN360, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, SN360, and NBCS-CHI Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Flames (-425) Blackhawks (+340) 6

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 72 games this season, and won 22 (30.6%).

Chicago has a record of 2-6 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +340 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 22.7% chance of victory for the Blackhawks.

Chicago has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 43 of 76 games this season.

Blackhawks vs. Flames Rankings

Flames Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 245 (17th) Goals 184 (32nd) 237 (14th) Goals Allowed 275 (25th) 49 (17th) Power Play Goals 36 (29th) 46 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 51 (19th)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

Three of Chicago's past 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Blackhawks total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals greater than the 6 over/under listed for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are scoring 1.0 fewer goal per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.4.

The Blackhawks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked scoring offense (184 total goals, 2.4 per game).

The Blackhawks' 275 total goals allowed (3.6 per game) rank 25th in the league.

Their 30th-ranked goal differential is -91.

