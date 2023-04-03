Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Giants - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 3-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Anthony DeSclafani) at 3:10 PM ET on Monday.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Astros.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate (2022)
- Grandal hit .202 with seven doubles, five home runs and 46 walks.
- Grandal had a hit in 52 of 99 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He hit a home run in five of 99 games in 2022 (5.1%), including 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 18 of 99 games last season (18.2%), Grandal drove in a run, and eight of those games (8.1%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
- He crossed home in 14 of 99 games a year ago (14.1%), including one multi-run game.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|47
|.191
|AVG
|.212
|.307
|OBP
|.298
|.235
|SLG
|.303
|5
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|17
|38/25
|K/BB
|41/21
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|48
|25 (49.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (56.3%)
|5 (9.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (12.5%)
|7 (13.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (14.6%)
|1 (2.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (8.3%)
|7 (13.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (22.9%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
- The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants allowed the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- DeSclafani starts for the first time this season for the Giants.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, June 26, the 32-year-old righty, started and went 2 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds.
- In his five appearances last season he finished with a 6.63 ERA and a 2 WHIP, putting together a 0-2 record.
