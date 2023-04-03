On Monday, Yan Gomes (on the back of going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Overton. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Brewers.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Reds Starter: Connor Overton

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Yan Gomes At The Plate (2022)

Gomes hit .235 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.

Gomes picked up a base hit in 43 of 86 games last year (50.0%), with multiple hits in 18 of them (20.9%).

He homered in seven games a year ago (out of 86 opportunities, 8.1%), going deep in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Gomes drove in a run in 22 of 86 games last year, with multiple RBIs in eight of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He came around to score in 20 of his 86 games a season ago (23.3%), with two or more runs scored three times (3.5%).

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 44 GP 41 .244 AVG .225 .280 OBP .242 .363 SLG .366 10 XBH 10 3 HR 5 17 RBI 14 26/5 K/BB 21/3 0 SB 2 Home Away 44 GP 42 22 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (50.0%) 7 (15.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (26.2%) 9 (20.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (26.2%) 3 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (9.5%) 12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (23.8%)

