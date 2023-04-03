How to Watch the White Sox vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants will send Michael Kopech and Anthony DeSclafani to the hill, respectively, on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox ranked 22nd in MLB action with 149 total home runs last season.
- Last year the White Sox ranked 18th in the majors slugging .387.
- Chicago finished 8-10 in the 18 games last season when it drew five or more walks.
- San Francisco scored 716 runs (4.4 per game) last season, which ranked 11th in MLB.
- Last year the White Sox ranked 18th in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.
- Chicago had a nine K/9 last season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.
- Chicago pitched to a 3.96 ERA last season, which ranked 16th in baseball.
- The White Sox ranked 18th in MLB with a combined 1.288 WHIP last season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kopech will start for the White Sox, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 14 against the Colorado Rockies.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Astros
|W 3-2
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Framber Valdez
|3/31/2023
|Astros
|L 6-3
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Cristian Javier
|4/1/2023
|Astros
|L 6-4
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Jose Urquidy
|4/2/2023
|Astros
|W 6-3
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Luis Garcia
|4/3/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Anthony DeSclafani
|4/5/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Logan Webb
|4/6/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Alex Wood
|4/7/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Rich Hill
|4/8/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Vince Velásquez
|4/9/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Johan Oviedo
