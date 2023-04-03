Tucker Barnhart Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Monday, Tucker Barnhart (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Overton. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Connor Overton
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Tucker Barnhart At The Plate (2022)
- Barnhart hit .221 with 10 doubles, a home run and 25 walks.
- Barnhart got a hit in 47.9% of his 94 games last season, with more than one hit in 13.8% of those contests.
- He homered once out of 94 games a year ago, going deep in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 13.8% of his games a year ago (13 of 94), Barnhart drove home a run. In three of those games (3.2%) he recorded two or more RBIs.
- In 15 of 94 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.
Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|45
|.205
|AVG
|.237
|.288
|OBP
|.285
|.281
|SLG
|.252
|9
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|7
|42/17
|K/BB
|32/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|45
|23 (46.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|22 (48.9%)
|6 (12.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (15.6%)
|9 (18.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (13.3%)
|1 (2.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (16.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (11.1%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Reds had a collective 9.0 K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combined to give up 213 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Overton gets the call to start for the Reds, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 30, the 29-year-old righty came out of the bullpen and went 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs.
- In six games last season he finished with a 1-0 record and had a 2.73 ERA and a 0.970 WHIP.
