Tim Anderson -- 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on April 3 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Tim Anderson At The Plate (2022)

  • Anderson hit .301 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.
  • Anderson had a hit in 57 of 79 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 33 of those games.
  • Including the 79 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in six of them (7.6%), homering in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Anderson picked up an RBI in 18 of 79 games last year (22.8%), with two or more RBIz in five of those games (6.3%).
  • He scored a run in 50.6% of his 79 games last year, with more than one run in 11.4% of those games (nine).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
44 GP 35
.306 AVG .296
.342 OBP .340
.383 SLG .408
10 XBH 9
2 HR 4
12 RBI 13
27/8 K/BB 28/7
6 SB 7
Home Away
44 GP 35
31 (70.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (74.3%)
19 (43.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (40.0%)
22 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (51.4%)
2 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.4%)
9 (20.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (25.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Giants' 3.89 team ERA ranked 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants allowed the first-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
  • DeSclafani takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Giants.
  • When he last appeared on Sunday, June 26, the 32-year-old right-hander started the game and went 2 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds.
  • Last season he finished with a 0-2 record, a 6.63 ERA and a 2 WHIP over his five games.
