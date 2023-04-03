Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
After going 2-for-5 with a double in his most recent game, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Connor Overton) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Brewers.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Connor Overton
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate (2022)
- Hoerner hit .281 with 22 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 32 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 56th and he was 80th in slugging.
- In 87 of 135 games last season (64.4%) Hoerner had at least one hit, and in 33 of those contests (24.4%) he picked up more than one.
- He homered in 7.4% of his games last season (135 in all), going deep in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36 of 135 games last year (26.7%), Hoerner picked up an RBI, and 15 of those games (11.1%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.
- He came around to score in 34.8% of his games last season (47 of 135), with two or more runs on 11 occasions (8.1%).
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|66
|.318
|AVG
|.244
|.359
|OBP
|.306
|.444
|SLG
|.376
|18
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|23
|23/12
|K/BB
|34/20
|12
|SB
|8
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|67
|46 (67.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|41 (61.2%)
|21 (30.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (17.9%)
|23 (33.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|24 (35.8%)
|4 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (9.0%)
|20 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (23.9%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Reds had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combined to give up 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
- Overton will make his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The 29-year-old righty last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the Chicago Cubs, when he came on in relief and went 5 1/3 scoreless innings.
- In his six appearances last season he finished with a 2.73 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP, putting together a 1-0 record.
