Ian Happ -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Connor Overton on the mound, on April 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Connor Overton
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ian Happ At The Plate (2022)

  • Happ had a .346 on-base percentage and batted .271.
  • Among the qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 39th and he was 55th in slugging.
  • Happ reached base via a hit in 102 of 158 games last season (64.6%), including multiple hits in 27.2% of those games (43 of them).
  • He homered in 9.5% of his games in 2022 (15 of 158), including 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Happ drove in a run in 51 out of 158 games last season (32.3%), with two or more RBIz in 15 of those contests (9.5%).
  • In 57 of 158 games last season (36.1%) he scored, and in 13 of those games (8.2%) he scored two or more runs.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
78 GP 80
54 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 48 (60.0%)
24 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (23.8%)
30 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (33.8%)
6 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (11.3%)
26 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (31.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Reds pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combined to allow 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Overton takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Reds.
  • The 29-year-old righty came out of the bullpen and threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings when he last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the Chicago Cubs.
  • Last season he finished with a 2.73 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP over his six games, compiling a 1-0 record.
