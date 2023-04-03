On Monday, Gavin Sheets (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Chicago White Sox face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on fuboTV! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate (2022)

Sheets hit .241 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 27 walks.

Sheets picked up at least one hit 64 times last year in 124 games played (51.6%), including multiple hits on 23 occasions (18.5%).

In 14 of 124 games last year, he hit a long ball (11.3%). He went deep in 3.7% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

In 22.6% of his games a year ago (28 of 124), Sheets drove home a run. In 17 of those games (13.7%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in six contests.

He scored a run in 32 of 124 games last year (25.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 62 GP 60 .276 AVG .208 .346 OBP .243 .562 SLG .266 25 XBH 9 14 HR 1 36 RBI 17 41/18 K/BB 45/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 64 GP 60 37 (57.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (45.0%) 12 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (18.3%) 22 (34.4%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (16.7%) 13 (20.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.7%) 19 (29.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (15.0%)

