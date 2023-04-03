Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Giants - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eloy Jimenez -- 0-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on April 3 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Astros.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate (2022)
- Jimenez hit .295 with 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.
- Jimenez picked up a hit in 70.2% of his games last year (59 of 84), with multiple hits in 20 of those games (23.8%).
- He hit a long ball in 19.0% of his games in 2022 (16 of 84), including 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Jimenez picked up an RBI in 39.3% of his 84 games last year, with more than one RBI in 15.5% of those games (13). He drove in three or more runs in seven games.
- He scored in 36 of 84 games last year (42.9%), including four multi-run games (4.8%).
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|40
|.315
|AVG
|.274
|.384
|OBP
|.331
|.541
|SLG
|.459
|15
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|7
|30
|RBI
|24
|34/16
|K/BB
|38/12
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|40
|33 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (65.0%)
|10 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (25.0%)
|21 (47.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (37.5%)
|9 (20.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (17.5%)
|19 (43.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (35.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Giants pitching staff ranked 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- Giants pitchers combined to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- DeSclafani takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Giants.
- The 32-year-old righty last appeared Sunday, June 26 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he started and went 2 2/3 innings.
- Last season he put together a 0-2 record, a 6.63 ERA and a 2 WHIP over his five games.
