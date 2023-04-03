Edwin Ríos Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Monday, Edwin Rios (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Overton. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Edwin Ríos Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Connor Overton
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Edwin Ríos At The Plate (2022)
- Rios hit .244 with a double, seven home runs and six walks.
- Rios got a hit 16 times last year in 27 games (59.3%), including three multi-hit games (11.1%).
- He hit a long ball in 25.9% of his games in 2022 (seven of 27), including 7.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Rios picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his 27 games last season, with more than one RBI in 14.8% of those contests (four). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- In 10 of 27 games last season (37.0%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.
Edwin Ríos Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|.156
|AVG
|.296
|.229
|OBP
|.345
|.438
|SLG
|.537
|3
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|11
|16/2
|K/BB
|20/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (73.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (26.7%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Reds pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combined to surrender 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
- Overton starts for the first time this season for the Reds.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 30, the 29-year-old right-hander, came out of the bullpen and went 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs.
- Last season he finished with a 2.73 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP over his six games, compiling a 1-0 record.
