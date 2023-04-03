On Monday, Dansby Swanson (coming off going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Overton. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Connor Overton

Connor Overton TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate (2022)

Swanson notched 177 hits and slugged .447.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play last year, his batting average ranked 33rd, his on-base percentage ranked 63rd, and he was 49th in the league in slugging.

In 68.1% of his games last season (113 of 166), Swanson got a base hit, and in 50 of those games (30.1%) he recorded more than one hit.

He homered in 14.5% of his games last year (24 of 166), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 57 of 166 games last season (34.3%), Swanson picked up an RBI, and 26 of those games (15.7%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in 11 contests.

He scored a run in 81 of 166 games last season, with multiple runs in 19 of those games.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 81 GP 81 .304 AVG .251 .362 OBP .298 .492 SLG .405 29 XBH 29 14 HR 11 52 RBI 44 84/28 K/BB 98/21 12 SB 6 Home Away 83 GP 83 59 (71.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 54 (65.1%) 26 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (28.9%) 44 (53.0%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (44.6%) 13 (15.7%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (13.3%) 32 (38.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (30.1%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)