Jonathan India will lead the charge for the Cincinnati Reds (2-1) on Monday, April 3, when they square off against the Chicago Cubs (1-2) in an early-season matchup at Great American Ball Park at 6:40 PM ET.

The Cubs have been listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (+100). The contest's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Drew Smyly - CHC (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Connor Overton - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs entered a game as favorites 51 times last season and won 23, or 45.1%, of those games.

The Cubs had a record of 22-21, a 51.2% win rate, when they were favored by -120 or more by bookmakers last season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Cubs hit 86 home runs on the road last season (1.1 per game).

Chicago slugged .380 with 2.9 extra-base hits per game in road contests.

The Reds came away with 47 wins in the 125 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Reds came away with a win 44 times in 117 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Cincinnati hit 89 homers at home last season (1.1 per game).

The Reds averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .397 at home.

Cubs vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yan Gomes 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220) Eric Hosmer 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220) Dansby Swanson 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Ian Happ 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+125)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +600 - 3rd

