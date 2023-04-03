Connor Overton will try to shut down Ian Happ and company when the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs on Monday at 6:40 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.

Cubs vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs ranked 17th in MLB play with 159 total home runs last season.

Last year the Cubs ranked 19th in baseball slugging .386.

Chicago drew five or more walks in 38 games last season, and it went 22-16 in those contests.

Cincinnati scored 648 runs (4.0 per game) last season, which ranked 23rd in MLB.

Last year the Cubs ranked 17th in MLB with a .311 on-base percentage.

Chicago had an 8.6 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 16th in the majors.

Chicago pitched to a 4.01 ERA last season, which ranked 20th in baseball.

Cubs pitchers had a 1.305 WHIP last season, 22nd in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Drew Smyly will start for the Cubs, his first of the season.

When he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 33-year-old left-hander started the game and went three innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Brewers W 4-0 Home Marcus Stroman Corbin Burnes 4/1/2023 Brewers L 3-1 Home Justin Steele Brandon Woodruff 4/2/2023 Brewers L 9-5 Home Jameson Taillon Eric Lauer 4/3/2023 Reds - Away Drew Smyly Connor Overton 4/4/2023 Reds - Away Hayden Wesneski Luis Cessa 4/5/2023 Reds - Away Marcus Stroman Hunter Greene 4/7/2023 Rangers - Home - Nathan Eovaldi 4/8/2023 Rangers - Home - Martín Pérez 4/9/2023 Rangers - Home Drew Smyly Jon Gray

