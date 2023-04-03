Cubs vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Monday's game features the Cincinnati Reds (2-1) and the Chicago Cubs (1-2) squaring off at Great American Ball Park (on April 3) at 6:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-2 victory for the Reds.
The Cubs will call on Drew Smyly against the Reds and Connor Overton.
Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Reds 6, Cubs 2.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- Last season, the Cubs were favored 51 times and won 23, or 45.1%, of those games.
- Last season, Chicago won 22 of its 43 games, or 51.2%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
- With a middle-of-the-pack offense, Chicago managed to score 657 runs (4.1 per game) last season.
- The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Brewers
|W 4-0
|Marcus Stroman vs Corbin Burnes
|April 1
|Brewers
|L 3-1
|Justin Steele vs Brandon Woodruff
|April 2
|Brewers
|L 9-5
|Jameson Taillon vs Eric Lauer
|April 3
|@ Reds
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Connor Overton
|April 4
|@ Reds
|-
|Hayden Wesneski vs Luis Cessa
|April 5
|@ Reds
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Hunter Greene
|April 7
|Rangers
|-
|TBA vs Nathan Eovaldi
|April 8
|Rangers
|-
|TBA vs Martín Pérez
|April 9
|Rangers
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Jon Gray
