On Monday, Cody Bellinger (on the back of going 0-for-4 with an RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Overton. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Connor Overton
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate (2022)

  • Bellinger hit .208 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 38 walks.
  • Bellinger got a hit in 49.7% of his 147 games last season, with at least two hits in 18.4% of those contests.
  • He went yard in 17 of 147 games in 2022 (11.6%), including 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bellinger drove in a run in 43 games last year out of 147 (29.3%), including multiple RBIs in 12.2% of those games (18 times) and three or more RBIs on five occasions..
  • He scored a run in 40.8% of his games last season (60 of 147), with more than one run on nine occasions (6.1%).

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
72 GP 70
.238 AVG .181
.293 OBP .237
.477 SLG .306
31 XBH 18
12 HR 7
41 RBI 27
65/20 K/BB 85/18
7 SB 7
76 GP 71
41 (53.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (45.1%)
14 (18.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.3%)
30 (39.5%) Games w/1+ Run 30 (42.3%)
11 (14.5%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (8.5%)
26 (34.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (23.9%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Reds pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.86).
  • Reds pitchers combined to surrender 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Overton will make his first start of the season for the Reds.
  • The 29-year-old righty came out of the bullpen and threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings when he last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the Chicago Cubs.
  • In his six appearances last season he finished with a 2.73 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP, putting together a 1-0 record.
