On Monday, Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Overton. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Connor Overton TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate (2022)

Bellinger hit .208 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 38 walks.

Bellinger got a hit in 49.7% of his 147 games last season, with at least two hits in 18.4% of those contests.

He went yard in 17 of 147 games in 2022 (11.6%), including 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Bellinger drove in a run in 43 games last year out of 147 (29.3%), including multiple RBIs in 12.2% of those games (18 times) and three or more RBIs on five occasions..

He scored a run in 40.8% of his games last season (60 of 147), with more than one run on nine occasions (6.1%).

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 72 GP 70 .238 AVG .181 .293 OBP .237 .477 SLG .306 31 XBH 18 12 HR 7 41 RBI 27 65/20 K/BB 85/18 7 SB 7 Home Away 76 GP 71 41 (53.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (45.1%) 14 (18.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.3%) 30 (39.5%) Games w/1+ Run 30 (42.3%) 11 (14.5%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (8.5%) 26 (34.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (23.9%)

