Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Astros - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Yasmani Grandal -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Houston Astros, with Luis Garcia on the hill, on April 2 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Astros.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate (2022)
- Grandal hit .202 with seven doubles, five home runs and 46 walks.
- Grandal had a hit in 52 of 99 games last season, with multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- In five of 99 games last year, he homered (5.1%). He went deep in 1.3% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Grandal drove in a run in 18.2% of his 99 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 8.1% of those contests (eight). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He crossed home in 14 of 99 games a year ago (14.1%), including one multi-run game.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|47
|.191
|AVG
|.212
|.307
|OBP
|.298
|.235
|SLG
|.303
|5
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|17
|38/25
|K/BB
|41/21
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|48
|25 (49.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (56.3%)
|5 (9.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (12.5%)
|7 (13.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (14.6%)
|1 (2.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (8.3%)
|7 (13.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (22.9%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Astros pitching staff ranked third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.89).
- The Astros allowed the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
- Garcia starts for the first time this season for the Astros.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 29, the 26-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went two-thirds of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Last season he compiled a 15-8 record, a 3.72 ERA and a 1.131 WHIP over his 28 games.
