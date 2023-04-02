Sunday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (2-1) matching up with the Chicago White Sox (1-2) at 2:10 PM (on April 2). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Astros, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Astros will give the nod to Luis Garcia against the White Sox and Mike Clevinger.

White Sox vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

White Sox vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox were underdogs in 54 games last season and came away with the win 24 times (44.4%) in those contests.

Last season, Chicago came away with a win six times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Last season Chicago was the 19th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (686 total).

The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

White Sox Schedule