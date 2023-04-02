Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Astros - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Tim Anderson -- 2-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Houston Astros, with Luis Garcia on the mound, on April 2 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Astros.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Tim Anderson At The Plate (2022)
- Anderson hit .301 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.
- Anderson had a hit in 57 of 79 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 33 of those games.
- He hit a home run in six games a year ago (out of 79 opportunities, 7.6%), leaving the ballpark in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Anderson picked up an RBI in 18 of 79 games last season (22.8%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (6.3%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- He crossed home plate in 40 of his 79 games a season ago (50.6%), with two or more runs scored nine times (11.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|35
|.306
|AVG
|.296
|.342
|OBP
|.340
|.383
|SLG
|.408
|10
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|13
|27/8
|K/BB
|28/7
|6
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|35
|31 (70.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (74.3%)
|19 (43.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (40.0%)
|22 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (51.4%)
|2 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (11.4%)
|9 (20.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (25.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros surrendered the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
- Garcia will start for the Astros, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 29, the 26-year-old right-hander, came out of the bullpen and went two-thirds of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Last season he finished with a 3.72 ERA and a 1.131 WHIP over his 28 games, putting together a 15-8 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.